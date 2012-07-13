SEOUL, July 13 South Korea bought 2,000 tonnes of zinc for arrivals in September via tenders on Thursday, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr).

Details of the purchase are as follows:

TONNE SUPPLIER PREMIUM(CIF/T)

1,000 Korea Zinc Inc $159

1,000 Young Poong Corp $159

* Note: The above premiums were made over London Metal Exchange (LME) prices.

The agency separately issued tenders to buy a total of 6,000 tonnes of aluminium and reissued a tender for 1,000 tonnes of lead after passing on the tender on Thursday. Details of the aluminium and lead tenders are as follows:

--Aluminium tenders at 3 p.m. (0600 GMT) on July 24

TONNE ARRIVAL/PORT ORIGIN

3,000 Sept 30/Incheon Western

3,000 Sept 30/Incheon Non-Western

* Note: For products of Western origin, the agency excludes those from China, India, Russia and Egypt. All of the metals should be from LME registered brands with minimum 99.7 percent purity.

--Lead tender at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) on July 17

TONNE ARRIVAL/PORT

1,000 Sept 28/Busan

* Note: All of the products should be from LME registered brands with minimum 99.99 percent purity. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Jijo Jacob)