Nov 3 U.S. auto-parts maker American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc said it would buy Metaldyne Performance Group Inc for about $1.6 billion in a cash-and-stock deal to bolster its powertrain and drivetrain product lines.

The deal will also additionally include the assumption of $1.7 billion of Metaldyne's debt.

Shareholders of Metaldyne, which makes components for use in powertrain and suspension applications for vehicles, will get $13.50 per share in cash and 0.5 share of American Axle stock, the companies said.