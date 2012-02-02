MOSCOW Feb 2 Russia's largest iron ore miner Metalloinvest is expecting sales to fall 20-30 percent in 2012 due to depressed prices, chief executive Eduard Potapov said on Thursday, adding that the firm has no immediate plans to revisit IPO ambitions.

"The price of iron ore has fallen and we expect EBITDA and revenue will be down about 20-30 percent," Potapov told reporters at the Troika Dialog Forum, adding that 2011 revenue was around $10 billion.

Metalloinvest, controlled by Arsenal football club shareholder Alisher Usmanov, was one of several Russian firms that planned to go public in 2008, but canceled its plans due to the financial crisis.

The company said last year that it could list up to 20 percent of its shares in London. (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers; Writing by John Bowker; Editing by Katya Golubkova)