MOSCOW Feb 2 Russia's largest iron ore
miner Metalloinvest is expecting sales to fall 20-30 percent in
2012 due to depressed prices, chief executive Eduard Potapov
said on Thursday, adding that the firm has no immediate plans to
revisit IPO ambitions.
"The price of iron ore has fallen and we expect EBITDA and
revenue will be down about 20-30 percent," Potapov told
reporters at the Troika Dialog Forum, adding that 2011 revenue
was around $10 billion.
Metalloinvest, controlled by Arsenal football club
shareholder Alisher Usmanov, was one of several Russian firms
that planned to go public in 2008, but canceled its plans due to
the financial crisis.
The company said last year that it could list up to 20
percent of its shares in London.
