MOSCOW Dec 23 Russian bank VTB acquired a 20 percent stake in the nation's largest iron ore miner Metalloinvest from minority shareholder Vasily Anisimov for a price of between $2 billion and $3 billion, a source close to the deal said on Friday.

The source said the stake sale would more than cover a loan of $1.5 billion taken out by Anisimov in 2008 from VTB, against which he pledged a 10 percent stake in Metalloinvest as collateral.

"There was an open auction to sell this stake. VTB won. It was a market price," the source told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

The source confirmed a report in the Vedomosti daily, which said that Deutsche Bank had organised the sale at a tender on Wednesday, and that Anisimov's vehicle Coalco had signed terms with VTB on Thursday.

Anisimov has been trying to unload the stake for some time, and in March reports appeared in the local press that Sberbank could pay $2.5 billion for it.

Russian stakeholders have struggled to dispose of metals and mining stakes in 2011 as investors shunned the shares citing concerns about high valuations and political risk.

Metalloinvest, controlled by Alisher Usmanov, said in February that it would take a decision on a possible share sale in the second half of 2011, but its plans never materialised.

A Metalloinvest spokesperson said the company "welcomed" VTB's entry as a shareholder, but declined further comment.

Earlier, sources told Vedomosti that Metalloinvest had a valuation of about $20-$30 billion, indicating that Anisimov relinquished his stake for far less than the company's former value.

The miner produced 35.1 million tonnes of iron ore concentrate in 2010, up 18 percent from the previous year.

It also operates two major Russian steel mills and a plant in the United Arab Emirates, achieving total output of 6.1 million tonnes in 2010, down 6 percent from 2009. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alfred Kueppers and Douglas Busvine; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)