MOSCOW Dec 18 Russia's largest iron ore miner Metalloinvest, controlled by the country's richest man Alisher Usmanov, plans to buy VTB's 20 percent stake of the company by year-end, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

VTB bought the 20 percent stake in Metalloinvest last year for a price of between $2 billion and $3 billion from minority shareholder Vasily Anisimov, a source said at the time.

"By the end of this year Metalloinvest will become the owner of its 20 percent stake," Eduard Potapov told journalists, declined to say how much the company plans to pay for the stake.

Potapov added that this stake may be used during a possible initial public offering of Metalloinvest.

