By Claire Ruckin
LONDON, July 22 Private equity firm TowerBrook
Capital Partners' acquisition of a majority stake in European
scrap metal refiner, recycler and trader Metallum is backed with
295 million euros ($387.62 million) of debt financing, banking
sources said on Monday.
TowerBrook agreed to buy a majority stake in Metallum from
Alpha Private Equity earlier this month and the transaction is
expected to close in August, the companies said in a statement.
Alpha acquired Metallum in 2007 and tried to sell it last
year to First Reserve.
But the buyout was ultimately pulled and Alpha conducted a
260 million euro dividend recapitalisation instead - a process
that refinanced Metallum's debt and increased it to allow a
payout, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
The buyout will be welcomed by bankers eager to do deals
following a lack of M&A this year.
BNP Paribas has provided TowerBrook with leveraged loans to
back its acquisition, which BNP will now sell to other banks and
institutional investors in a syndication process, bankers said.
The debt is split between a 50 million euro, five-year term
loan A, paying 450 basis points (bps) over Euribor; a 50 million
euro, six-year term loan B, paying 500 bps over Euribor; a 160
million euro, six-year borrowing base facility, paying 450 bps
over Euribor; and a 35 million euro, five-year capital
expenditure facility, paying 450 bps over Euribor, bankers said.
Metallum comprises two companies, Belgium headquartered
Metallo Chimique which is a leader in the European copper and
tin secondary refining market, and Switzerland-headquartered
Metallum Group, a leading European metal scrap recycling
business, operating in several European countries as well as the
Middle East and Asia, according to the statement.