* Already looking at the technology, trialling

* Tight schedules

* Smelter would need to import some power

By Karen Norton

LONDON, Aug 11 The coal-fired power station which supplies all of the energy to Rio Tinto Alcan's Lynemouth aluminium smelter in northeast England, must switch to biomass generation if it is to have a long-term future, a spokesman for the company said.

The company has yet to decide separately, in a strategic review, whether it will keep, sell or close its Lynemouth assets, which comprise the smelter and power plant.

But the need to comply with tougher environmental legislation by April 2013 has forced it to look sooner at options for the power station.

"Regardless of what happens with the strategic review, if the power station is to have a long term future it needs to move away from conventional coal-fired power generation to something low carbon," the company's Corporate Affairs Director, John McCabe, based at Lynemouth, told Reuters on Thursday.

"We've looked at a whole range of options... and have settled on biomass as being probably the most feasible."

McCabe said the company was already looking at the technology, and trialling materials, the infrastructure and the plant that was in place.

It has applied for planning permission to allow construction of 10 silos to store the biomass on-site.

Some 1-2 percent of the energy generated from the plant is currently biomass, he added.

"I guess the next decision is for Rio Tinto to decide whether it will make the investment to take the project forward of whether it's best done by a third party who may have an interest in buying the power station," McCabe said.

Schedules are tight and a decision on the next stage would need to be made late in the third quarter to convert the power plant and get it operational by April 2013.

McCabe said the company was also asking the British government for clarity on what it proposes to do about incentivising renewable power generation.

"That's the sort of thing which will also impact the decision-making process going forwards."

Meanwhile, the long term future of the Lynemouth assets has yet to be finalised.

"Both assets are under strategic review...anything which impacted the power station, to the extent of a change of ownership, obviously would have a very direct and immediate impact on the smelter," McCabe said.

"But it is possible that Rio decides to split the assets and follow one course of action with one and another with the other."

POWER IMPORTS

At present the Lynemouth aluminium smelter takes all of its electricity from the power station.

Trials indicated that a biomass plant would have the capacity to provide most of the smelter's power needs, although some would probably have to be imported.

McCabe said the smelter had the ability to import energy from the grid if needed.

The Lynemouth smelter is in the process of returning to full capacity of around 175,000 tonnes a year. Production was curtailed around late 2008/early 2009 in response to a slump in global demand and prices.

Most of its output is exported to mainland Europe, primarily to Germany, ending up in a variety of uses including the packaging, construction and automotive industries.

Around 630 workers are employed at Lynemouth, with 120 of those at the power station. (Editing by Anthony Barker)