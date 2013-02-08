NEW YORK Feb 7 Rio Tinto Alcan said
on Thursday the company is exploring several options for its
Sebree aluminum plant, including a possible closure following a
proposed rate hike by the Big Rivers electricity cooperative in
Henderson, Kentucky.
"We are evaluating all options for the future," a Rio Tinto
spokesman said. "Closure is an option, but not the only one. We
are exiting the contract which has lead to the step of looking
at all options."
According to the company website, the Sebree plant employs
about 480 workers.
The spokesman said Rio Tinto Alcan notified Big Rivers
Electric Corp recently that it will end its contract with the
power supplier for its Sebree, Kentucky, smelter in January
2014.
Big Rivers was not available for comment.
If the rate increase is approved, the higher power rates
would raise Sebree's operating costs to an unsustainable level,
the spokesman added.
Electricity already accounts for a third of the Kentucky
plant's aluminum smelting costs.
The 40-year old Sebree plant produced 197,000 tonnes of
aluminum in 2011 and has the capacity to produce up to 199,000
tonnes per year.
In October 2011, Rio Tinto announced it would divest assets
that no longer fit with the company's strategy, with Sebree
among those it categorized as non-core to its operations.
At that time, former chief executive Tom Albanese said
assets identified for divestment were well-managed businesses,
but were no longer aligned with the company's strategy and would
be better suited under new ownership.