* Top picks for this year copper and gold

* Strong supply outlook may be clouded by macro concerns in H1

* New global mining fund to launch in March

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, Jan 17 Metals markets are likely to navigate a stormy first half, supported by strong long-term fundamentals that are now obscured by uncertainty over Europe's debt crisis and Chinese growth, the manager of a new mining fund for Baring Asset Management said.

The supply outlook for many commodities such as copper is tight, but this may not show up fully in the price until later in the year, said Clive Burstow, manager of the new Baring Global Mining Fund due to launch in March.

"We take the view that fundamentals for the commodities even for this year still look pretty good. Supply cannot react to even moderate demand growth. I don't think the world is going to fall off a cliff," he told Reuters on Tuesday.

"But I suspect there will be periods of price weakness ... I would say that the first half is probably going to be the difficult bit.

"I'm more optimistic on the second half, where hopefully by then things in Europe will get on a firmer footing, people will stop worrying so much about China ... and the U.S. is coming to the end of the election cycle."

The fund will invest on a long-term basis, but for this year Burstow is most bullish on copper and gold.

The fund will be investing mainly in mining equities, with around two-thirds in small and mid-cap companies, such as gold producer Centamin Egypt and Hummingbird Resources , which is exploring for gold in West Africa.

It will also be able to have about 10-15 percent direct exposure to commodities, mainly through exchange traded funds.

"A majority of that (commodity exposure) will be looking at the precious metals, to get exposure to physical gold and also things like palladium," he said.

"Platinum and palladium is a difficult one to play from an equity perspective, given country risk in places like South Africa, but actually has great fundamentals long term."

Burstow also sees an opportunity in the forward curve of copper.

"We might look to invest further out in the curve ... it's something we're investigating as being able to take advantage of what we believe will be a lift in the back end of the copper curve."

Three month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 1.4 percent at $8,200 per tonne at 1700 GMT on Tuesday, but copper for June 2014 was trading at a discount, at $8,155.

The fund's benchmark index for comparative purposes will be the HSBC global mining index, which shed about 30 percent last year and has gained about 7 percent so far in January. (Reporting by Eric Onstad)