LONDON Dec 8 U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley is closing its base metals trading desks globally, possibly as part of a wider job cuts programme, metals industry sources said.
Sources said precious metals trading was unaffected.
A spokesman at Morgan Stanley declined to comment.
