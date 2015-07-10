* Metals benchmarks administrators start charging for data
* Shanghai to set yuan-denominated benchmark by year-end
By Clara Denina
LONDON, July 10 Operators of the new precious
metals benchmarks, historically run from London, face a
challenge to ensure they not only remain relevant globally but
are also profitable just as Shanghai is gearing up to launch a
rival gold benchmark of its own.
After banks were fined for trying to rig Libor rates and
currency markets, Britain now requires major market benchmarks,
including those for precious metals, to be run by an independent
administrator.
Historically, the use of these benchmarks, formerly known as
"fixes", were available for free. But the new administrators,
who have replaced a live telephone auction with an online
process on electronic platforms, have to make the benchmarks
pay.
That will be even more of a challenge as alternatives
emerge. The Shanghai Gold Exchange (SGE) said last month it is
hoping to launch a yuan-denominated gold fix by the end of 2015.
China is the world's largest producer and consumer of gold,
making a Chinese fix potentially highly visible.
"London's role in price making had partly moved to Comex
(gold biggest futures contract) many years ago ... and is now
being challenged by Shanghai, which is by far the biggest metal
consumer," said Gerhard Schubert of SC Consultancy DMCC.
"Given the move eastwards of the market, China could
ultimately combine both the price making and the clearing, which
is the other important role that London plays at the moment."
Some traders point out that the lack of renminbi
convertibility limits the relevance of an Asian "fix" outside
China. However, the People's Bank of China has been pursuing
renminbi convertibility for some time, meaning that could change
in future.
BENCHMARK CHARGES
Three gold market makers said plans to charge for the
benchmarks could mean people needing reference prices look for
alternatives.
Operators argue that, as benchmarks are now regulated, the
cost of administering them is greater than it was. As volumes
and participation in the benchmarks increase, their value in the
marketplace is secured, they say.
IBA, part of the Intercontinental Exchange, has been
running the LBMA (London Bullion Market Association) gold price
since March and will start charging from October. Financial
institutions will pay $20,000 per year for a usage licence fee
and $25 per end user each month for real-time data.
The Chicago Mercantile Exchange and Thomson Reuters
run the silver benchmark and charge $20 per subscriber,
per month, for real-time data. A 15-minute delayed price is
free.
"Thomson Reuters believes the industry on a global level
should be prepared for the fact that the necessary changes in
benchmarks and indices not only make them more robust tools for
the marketplace but also mean fee liability and increasing
costs," said Tobias Sproehnle, global head of benchmark services
at Thomson Reuters.
The London Metal Exchange, which administers the twice-daily
platinum and palladium auctions, charges $10 per end user per
month. Free data would be only available next day.
The prospect of alternative benchmarks emerging means the
global relevance of the old fixes risks being tempered.
"I don't know how many people in the market are prepared to
use an auction structure against those who prefer to source them
in other ways," Clare Hatcher, a partner at law firm Clyde & Co,
said. "There is obviously the risk that (these benchmarks) lose
their relevance."
Thousands of jewellers, coin and bar dealers, miners and
central banks currently use the benchmarks.
"How many of those will pay? My gut feeling is that there
are fewer people interested than they think," bullion broker
Sharps Pixley's chief executive Ross Norman said.
"When you stop seeing the fixings being quoted by data
vendors, then their significance will become diluted over time."
The British regulator is planning to cap the fees
administrators can charge.
