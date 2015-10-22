LONDON Oct 22 Stephen Briggs is retiring from BNP Paribas this week after a 32-year career as a metals analyst in the financial sector.

Briggs, who joined the French bank as its metals strategist in 2010, told Reuters Thursday was his last day at the bank.

After a break of around four to five weeks, he plans to remain involved in the sector on a part-time basis.

"I will continue to do something in metals, whether it's public facing or not is less certain," he said.

Briggs joined as an analyst with Shearson American Express in 1983 after working for three years with the British Geological Survey.

His career also took him to South Africa in 1995, where he worked for the local unit of Societe Generale, before transferring back to London with the French bank in 2000. (Reporting by Eric Onstad, editing by David Evans)