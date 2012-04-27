LONDON, April 27 The British government said new
proposals aimed at clamping down on costly metal theft, which
has damaged power lines and railways, could come into force by
autumn this year but that policing the measures was unlikely to
require fresh funding.
The government said on Friday it has put forward amendments
to a bill that prohibits cash payments for the purchase of scrap
metal, requires records to be kept of payment recipients, and
increases maximum fines for offences.
"If the Bill is enacted, it is envisaged that these
provisions would come into effect in autumn 2012," it said in a
response to a report by the transport committee of the House of
Commons, the lower house of parliament.
"This would provide a direct means of tracking the financial
audit trail for sales of scrap metal, and hence go a substantial
way towards enabling the identification of the sellers of stolen
material."
But it said further funding, advocated by the parliamentary
committee, was not likely to be needed to beef up the British
Transport Police's metal theft unit beyond 5 million pounds
already allocated.
Thefts of items such as copper cable have led to widespread
communications and rail network disruptions in Britain and
across Europe while criminals stripping lead off church roofs
and from other historic buildings have badly damaged heritage
sites.
They cost the domestic economy upwards of 770 million pounds
($1.26 billion) according to figures from the UK's Association
of Chief Police Officers in July.
Prices of metals such as copper shed 21 percent of their
value last year, but their resale value remained high enough to
lead to about 16 incidents of metal theft a day against energy
networks, according to the Energy Networks Association (ENA),
which represents telecoms provider BT and Network Rail.
About 1.5 billion pounds of Britain's 5 billion pound-a-year
scrap metal industry is cash-based, making it ideal for making
money quickly without leaving a paper trail.
"The fact that they have done that is very encouraging. I
would anticipate that the cashless scheme will take full effect
in a few months," said Tony Glover, head of press and public
affairs at the ENA.
"In many ways I liken the cashless regime as the jewel in
the crown. They will now have to use cheques, bank transfers and
cards so it's all traceable."
Around 15,000 tonnes of metal is stolen annually, according
to the British Metals Recycling Association (BMRA). The UK
recycles about 13 million tonnes of metal every year.
"Metal theft rates have fallen quite drastically in some
parts of the country because the police have done a very good
job in clamping down on this crime," said BMRA director general
Ian Hetherington.
"The 5 million pounds originally allocated has had some
impact and we would like to have seen an extension of that as it
continues to provide the sort of intelligence coordination which
we think this needs."
In England's North East, which police say is the epicentre of
railway metal theft, police started trials of a system this year
under which scrap sellers must prove their identity so that
stolen metal can be traced.($1 = 0.6178 British pounds)
(Reporting by Harpreet Bhal; Editing by Anthony Barker)