BRIEF-Echo Global Logistics reports record 2016 revenue, up 13.5% year over year
Oct 3 The CME Group (CME.O) on Monday raised its margin requirements for trading copper and platinum futures, effective after the close of business on Oct 4.
The exchange operator raised initial margins on Comex copper futures by 15 percent to $7,763 a contract, while raising the same requirement on Nymex platinum futures by about 29 percent to $4,950 a contract. (Reporting by Antonita Devotta and Naveen Arul; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)
* Aviat Networks announces second quarter of fiscal 2017 financial results
* Maxlinear Inc sees Q1 GAAP gross margin to be approximately 59 percent of revenue, and non-GAAP gross margin to be approximately 62 percent of revenue