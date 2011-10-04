* Move follows slump in prices to 14-month lows
* Margin hike seen doing little in stabilising prices
By Manolo Serapio Jr and Antonita Madonna Devotta
Oct 4 The CME Group raised trading
margins on platinum and copper futures, hoping to tame
volatility in products that have fallen sharply as markets
witness what is turning out to be the worst rout since the 2008
financial crisis.
The CME, the biggest operator of U.S. futures exchanges, on
Monday increased its margin requirements on platinum futures by
about 29 percent and on Comex copper futures, the second time in
less than a fortnight, by 15 percent.
The exchange's latest move followed a fall on Monday in
prices of U.S. platinum PLc1 and copper futures HGc1 to
their lowest since July 2010 as a shaky global economy continued
to gnaw at investor confidence.
But analysts say the increased margins may do little to
infuse stability in the products in the current environment
where investors are worried the euro zone sovereign debt crisis
could spread to the rest of the world.
"Under normal circumstances it would be more effective, but
given what's happening in Europe, it isn't being as effective as
it normally would be in other conditions," said Natalie
Robertson, analyst at Australia and New Zealand Bank.
"The market's still very jittery concerning global growth
issues."
Exchanges often raise margins -- deposits paid by investors
in futures markets to cover the risk of default -- during
periods of volatility as market risk increases.
CME raised initial margins on Comex copper futures by 15
percent to $7,763 a contract, from $6,750, while raising the
same requirement on NYMEX platinum futures to $4,950 a contract,
from $3,850.
The increase of $1,013 per contract in copper margins --
multiplied by both sides of the open interest in the market on
Monday -- suggests about $240 million more in margin escrow.
The total aggregate margin call on COMEX platinum futures
contracts would be nearly $82 million, based on calculations on
the total open interest by the end of Oct. 3.
CME last raised margins on copper futures contracts on Sept.
23, by 17.6 percent and revised margins on platinum futures in
May, lowering maintenance margin requirements by 22.2 percent.
The latest margin requirement hike on the futures contracts
will take effect after the close of business on Oct. 4.
Earlier on Monday, the CME said it will more than double the
amount of physical gold it can accept from its clearing members
as collateral to $500 million, to allow market participants to
better manage their risk and to take advantage of lower gold
lease rates.
