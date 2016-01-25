NEW YORK Jan 25 CME Group Inc approved
Glencore-owned U.S. metals warehouse operator Pacorini
Metals USA for regular storage of aluminum, copper and zinc
deliverable against Comex futures contracts, it said in notices
on Monday.
* Pacorini's Baltimore, Maryland location has been approved
for storage of aluminum and zinc.
* Pacorini's New Orleans location has been approved for
storage of aluminum, copper and zinc.
* Pacorini's Owensboro, Kentucky location has been approved
for storage of aluminum and zinc.
Source: CME advisories (bit.ly/1nk6VDZ)
(Reporting By Luc Cohen)