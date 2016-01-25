NEW YORK Jan 25 CME Group Inc approved Glencore-owned U.S. metals warehouse operator Pacorini Metals USA for regular storage of aluminum, copper and zinc deliverable against Comex futures contracts, it said in notices on Monday.

* Pacorini's Baltimore, Maryland location has been approved for storage of aluminum and zinc.

* Pacorini's New Orleans location has been approved for storage of aluminum, copper and zinc.

* Pacorini's Owensboro, Kentucky location has been approved for storage of aluminum and zinc.

Source: CME advisories (bit.ly/1nk6VDZ) (Reporting By Luc Cohen)