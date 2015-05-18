(Adds comment on JPMorgan)
By Luc Cohen
NEW YORK May 18 CME Group Inc said on
Monday it would launch a zinc futures contract next month,
stepping up a global battle for metals market share with the
London Metal Exchange amid expanding Asian markets.
CME's announcement, which included a statement from JP
Morgan Chase & Co expressing strong support for the
move, said the new zinc contract will begin trading June 29. The
first available U.S. delivery was targeted for October, pending
regulatory reviews, CME said.
The statement did not explain JPMorgan's role in the zinc
contract, but a source familiar with the matter said JPMorgan
"absolutely" intends to provide liquidity on the new market,
adding to its existing market-making activities on the LME.
A CME spokesman said the Wall Street bank, which sold most
of its physical metals trading business last year, had
"expressed an interest in participating in promoting the launch
of the new contract."
"We're pleased that CME Group has responded swiftly and
decisively to industry feedback for a new and transparent North
American benchmark for zinc," Michael Camacho, co-head of global
commodities at JPMorgan, said in the CME statement.
Zinc, used to prevent steel from rusting, is the third-most-
actively traded metal on the LME, with 60.3 million tonnes
changing hands on the exchange last month. That is slightly less
than half as much as aluminum, exchange data show.
The announcement, which coincides with the LME's annual Asia
week conference, hosted by parent Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing
Limited, is the CME's latest effort to wrest market
share from the 128-year-old LME, which has long dominated global
trading.
While CME's copper contract has made significant
gains over the LME's largely due to growing volume
during Asian trading hours, its Midwest aluminum futures
contract has failed to gain much liquidity since its launch a
year ago.
The CME "wants a piece of the action," a senior trader at a
commodities brokerage said. It is a battle for share, rather
than a bet on new growth, since "the pie isn't getting bigger,
or not yet it isn't," the trader said.
LME zinc trading volume rose by 2.2 percent last year,
exchange figures show.
The CME futures will be priced in U.S. dollars and each
contract will represent 25 tonnes.
CME said warehousing firms C. Steinweg, Inc., Henry Bath LLC
and Dearborn Distribution Services had applied to become
delivery locations for the contract in the Baltimore, New
Orleans, Chicago and Detroit regions.
