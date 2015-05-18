NEW YORK May 18 CME Group Inc said
Monday it would launch a physically delivered zinc futures
contract next month, stepping up a global battle for metals
market share with the London Metal Exchange amid expanding Asian
markets.
CME's announcement, which included a statement from JP
Morgan Chase & Co that expressed strong support for the
move, said the new zinc contract will begin trading June 29. The
first available delivery was targeted for October, pending
regulatory reviews, CME said.
The statement did not explain JPMorgan's role in the zinc
contract. A CME spokesman said the Wall Street bank, which sold
most of its physical metals trading business last year, had
"expressed an interest in participating in promoting the launch
of the new contract."
CME's unexpected announcement comes just ahead of the LME's
annual Asia week conference, hosted by parent Hong Kong
Exchanges & Clearing's.
While CME's copper contract has made significant
gains over the LME's largely due to growing volume
during Asian trading hours, its Midwest aluminum futures
contract has failed to gain much liquidity since its launch a
year ago.
"We're pleased that CME Group has responded swiftly and
decisively to industry feedback for a new and transparent North
American benchmark for zinc," Michael Camacho, co-head of global
commodities at JPMorgan, said in the CME statement.
The futures will be priced in U.S. dollars and each contract
will represent 25 tonnes.
CME said warehousing firms C. Steinweg, Inc., Henry Bath LLC
and Dearborn Distribution Services had applied to become
delivery locations for the contract in the Baltimore, New
Orleans, Chicago and Detroit regions.
(Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Bernadette Baum)