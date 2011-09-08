PARIS, Sept 8 French aluminium products maker Constellium has not seen an order drop from the increasingly uncertain economic climate, but it expects zero to negative growth in some of its business segments for the remainder of the year, and there are question marks over 2012, its chief executive said on Thursday.

"It' s like the calm before the storm," said Chief Executive Christel Bories.

"We have not seen a major drop in our order book yet...(but) everybody is very prudent to keep purchasing at a minimum," she told delgates to Metal Bulletin's aluminium conference in Paris.

"We know that the overall economy is slowing down. We don't expect any growth for the remaining part of the year. Zero, maybe negative in some areas ...We have very big question marks over 2012." (Reporting by Melanie Burton; editing by Jason Neely)