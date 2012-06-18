SHANGHAI, June 18 London copper surged over 1
percent on Monday to its highest since May 30 after after
pro-bailout parties in Greece won a slim parliamentary majority
on Sunday, easing fears that Greece may exit the euro zone.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
1.4 percent to a session high of $7,615 a tonne.
The New Democracy and PASOK parties, which support a bailout
that could save the country from bankruptcy, could form a slim
parliamentary majority after elections on Sunday.
The euro and risk currencies also jumped in response on
Monday and Asian share markets opened higher.
(Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Richard Pullin)