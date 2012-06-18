* London copper hits near 3-week high of $7,615 a tonne
* Greece's SYRIZA anti-bailout party concedes defeat
* Group of 20 Summit in Mexico on Monday, Tuesday
(Updates prices)
By Carrie Ho
SHANGHAI, June 18 London copper hit its highest
in nearly three weeks on Monday after Greece's election result
eased fears about the country's exit from the euro zone, but
worries that the region's debt crisis was far from over capped
gains.
The euro jumped to a one-month high and Asian shares also
rose as the Greek election results buoyed appetite for riskier
assets. A victory for radical leftists would have led to a messy
Greek exit from the euro zone, plunging the single currency bloc
into chaos.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
up 0.2 percent at $7,528 a tonne by 0807 GMT, after hitting a
session peak of $7,615, its highest since May 30.
The most-active September copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange also touched a near-three week high of
55,570 yuan ($8,700) per tonne, before paring gains to close at
55,210 yuan, up 0.3 percent.
"The Greek news gave prices a welcome short-term boost, but
upward momentum is weak and prices are in for a bit of
narrow-range volatility. Unless we get more good news soon, this
rally is not sustainable over a longer term," said a copper
buyer based in Shanghai.
Although fears of a tumultuous euro zone exit by Greece have
been soothed by the election result, concern remains about the
health of Spanish banks, which were granted a 100 billion euro
bailout last week, as well as the euro zone's fiscal health in
general after Spain and Italy's borrowing costs recently spiked.
Latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
showed hedge funds and pension funds extending their bearish
copper bets for a second week in a row last week, turning in
their largest net short holding since March 2009.
"Whenever we get a respite from macroeconomics, we turn to
fundamentals and worry about sluggish Chinese copper demand. But
these rallies do give investors some shorting opportunities,"
said Orient Futures derivatives director Andy Du.
"Copper's longer term outlook seems bearish but with strong
support seen at $7,200," he added.
Demand from China, the world's top copper consumer, has been
sluggish along with its overall economy, pushing down copper
prices to a 2012 low of $7,233.25 in early June.
All eyes are on a Group of 20 summit in Mexico on Monday and
Tuesday, which many expect will result in the world's major
economies agreeing on new crisis-fighting loans to the
International Monetary Fund.
"I believe G20 leaders will indicate some kind of mutual
understanding on the loan issue, but I doubt they can come up
with something concrete right away," the Shanghai copper buyer
said.
In the United States, further gloomy data that showed
factory output shrinking in May added to signs the economy's
recovery was on shaky ground.
The spate of weak data will keep investors looking for more
clues to the chances of a third round of quantitative easing at
the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting this week.
Base metals prices at 0807 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 7528.00 17.50 +0.23 -0.95
SHFE CU FUT SEP2 55210 140 +0.25 -0.27
HG COPPER JUL2 339.85 1.50 +0.44 -1.09
LME Alum 1936.50 3.50 +0.18 -4.13
SHFE AL FUT OCT2 15845 -35 -0.22 0.00
LME Zinc 1907.00 3.00 +0.16 3.36
SHFE ZN FUT SEP2 14980 70 +0.47 1.25
LME Nickel 16874.00 49.00 +0.29 -9.81
LME Lead 1929.25 6.25 +0.33 -5.20
SHFE PB FUT 15135.00 35.00 +0.23 -0.98
LME Tin 19600.00 -100.00 -0.51 2.08
LME/Shanghai arb^ 771
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month
($1 = 6.3651 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)