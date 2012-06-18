* London copper hits near 3-week high of $7,615 a tonne

* Greece's SYRIZA anti-bailout party concedes defeat

* Group of 20 Summit in Mexico on Monday, Tuesday (Updates prices)

By Carrie Ho

SHANGHAI, June 18 London copper hit its highest in nearly three weeks on Monday after Greece's election result eased fears about the country's exit from the euro zone, but worries that the region's debt crisis was far from over capped gains.

The euro jumped to a one-month high and Asian shares also rose as the Greek election results buoyed appetite for riskier assets. A victory for radical leftists would have led to a messy Greek exit from the euro zone, plunging the single currency bloc into chaos.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.2 percent at $7,528 a tonne by 0807 GMT, after hitting a session peak of $7,615, its highest since May 30.

The most-active September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange also touched a near-three week high of 55,570 yuan ($8,700) per tonne, before paring gains to close at 55,210 yuan, up 0.3 percent.

"The Greek news gave prices a welcome short-term boost, but upward momentum is weak and prices are in for a bit of narrow-range volatility. Unless we get more good news soon, this rally is not sustainable over a longer term," said a copper buyer based in Shanghai.

Although fears of a tumultuous euro zone exit by Greece have been soothed by the election result, concern remains about the health of Spanish banks, which were granted a 100 billion euro bailout last week, as well as the euro zone's fiscal health in general after Spain and Italy's borrowing costs recently spiked.

Latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed hedge funds and pension funds extending their bearish copper bets for a second week in a row last week, turning in their largest net short holding since March 2009.

"Whenever we get a respite from macroeconomics, we turn to fundamentals and worry about sluggish Chinese copper demand. But these rallies do give investors some shorting opportunities," said Orient Futures derivatives director Andy Du.

"Copper's longer term outlook seems bearish but with strong support seen at $7,200," he added.

Demand from China, the world's top copper consumer, has been sluggish along with its overall economy, pushing down copper prices to a 2012 low of $7,233.25 in early June.

All eyes are on a Group of 20 summit in Mexico on Monday and Tuesday, which many expect will result in the world's major economies agreeing on new crisis-fighting loans to the International Monetary Fund.

"I believe G20 leaders will indicate some kind of mutual understanding on the loan issue, but I doubt they can come up with something concrete right away," the Shanghai copper buyer said.

In the United States, further gloomy data that showed factory output shrinking in May added to signs the economy's recovery was on shaky ground.

The spate of weak data will keep investors looking for more clues to the chances of a third round of quantitative easing at the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting this week.

Base metals prices at 0807 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7528.00 17.50 +0.23 -0.95 SHFE CU FUT SEP2 55210 140 +0.25 -0.27 HG COPPER JUL2 339.85 1.50 +0.44 -1.09 LME Alum 1936.50 3.50 +0.18 -4.13 SHFE AL FUT OCT2 15845 -35 -0.22 0.00 LME Zinc 1907.00 3.00 +0.16 3.36 SHFE ZN FUT SEP2 14980 70 +0.47 1.25 LME Nickel 16874.00 49.00 +0.29 -9.81 LME Lead 1929.25 6.25 +0.33 -5.20 SHFE PB FUT 15135.00 35.00 +0.23 -0.98 LME Tin 19600.00 -100.00 -0.51 2.08 LME/Shanghai arb^ 771

Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months

^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3651 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Himani Sarkar)