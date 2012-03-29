NEW YORK, March 29 Doe Run late Wednesday
declared force majeure on its primary lead production at its
smelter in Herculaneum, Missouri due to a fire last week at the
smelter's electric substation, it said.
U.S.-based Doe Run, a privately held integrated lead
producer, expected production at the smelter would be suspended
for four to six weeks while it replaced equipment and made
repairs.
"The damage to our Herculaneum plant's substation is
significant," said Gary Hughes, general manager of Doe Run's
Primary Smelting Division.
"We've identified the damaged equipment and have replacement
parts ordered. Delivery and installation of the equipment is
expected to take four to six weeks. We're doing all that we can
to expedite the process, but in the meantime our primary metal
production is on hold," he said.
(Reporting By Chris Kelly)