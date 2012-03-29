(Adds company comment in paragraph 8, updates with closing lead price)

NEW YORK, March 29 Doe Run declared force majeure on lead output from the United States' sole primary producer in Herculaneum, Missouri, following a fire last week which will stop production for up to six weeks.

The outage at Herculaneum is expected to boost U.S. physical lead premiums, which have already been trending higher due to a scarcity of scrap batteries. Spot premiums are between 6.5 and 8 cents per lb.

"Right now you're looking at 6.5 cents minimum," said a lead-acid battery maker. "I think you could see premiums as high as 10 cents or 11 cents around the corner."

A fire broke out in the electric substation at the 120,000 tonne-per-year smelter in Herculaneum last week, causing severe damage, Doe Run, a privately held integrated lead producer, said in a statement late Wednesday.

It expects production to be suspended for four to six weeks while it replaces equipment and makes repairs.

"The damage to our Herculaneum plant's substation is significant," said Gary Hughes, general manager of Doe Run's Primary Smelting Division.

"We've identified the damaged equipment and have replacement parts ordered. Delivery and installation of the equipment is expected to take four to six weeks. We're doing all that we can to expedite the process, but in the meantime our primary metal production is on hold," he said.

Despite the shutdown, Doe Run expects to be able to recover any lost production during the balance of the year. It is still on target to produce nearly 130,000 short tons of lead metal and alloys this year, in line with its 2011 output, the company said in an email to Reuters.

While the company has declared force majeure on its production, it is telling some customers their supply will not be affected.

"They enacted the force majeure, but we've been told that we will not be affected, both from their processing and their lead sheet and strip-producing mills running on a back-up generator," said one customer.

That customer said he buys lower volumes of lead than the lead -battery makers, who are the biggest consumers of the metal and may be hit harder by the outage.

The Herculaneum smelter is scheduled to close in 2013 due to its environmental inefficiencies.

Doe Run will keep producing secondary lead metal from its Buick recycling facility in Boss, Missouri, it said.

Benchmark three-month lead futures on the London Metal Exchange (LME) recovered from a near 3-month low at $1,960 a tonne earlier in the session to a end at the day at $2,005. That compared with a last bid of $1,986 on Wednesday. (Reporting By Chris Kelly; Editing by David Gregorio)