* Hires Mike Sheehan to join new fund
* Red Kite co-founder wants to replicate Red Kite model
* Sets up merchant business to sell copper
By Josephine Mason and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, May 22 U.S. mining financier
Oskar Lewnowski is preparing to launch a base and precious
metals fund, sources say, his latest step in recreating the
famed trading and investment enterprise he co-founded a decade
ago, Red Kite.
Two years after striking out on his own to create private
equity investment firm Orion Resource Partners, the 50-year-old
New York native has already deployed almost $1 billion in
equity, loans and royalty streams into at least 17 junior mining
firms, and hired a physical metals trader to handle supply.
Now, Lewnowski is preparing for the third phase of his
growth plan: setting up a hedge fund that will initially focus
on precious and base metals, according to four sources familiar
with the plan who are unauthorized to speak to the media.
Mike Sheehan, precious metals portfolio manager at Red
Kite's RK Capital Management, will join the yet-to-be-named fund
when he leaves Red Kite at the end of July, two of the sources
said. The size and timing of the fund were not known, nor was it
clear what role he would assume there.
Sheehan worked at Red Kite for nine years and has almost 25
years experience dealing in gold and silver.
With $1.8 billion in assets under management at
end-December, Orion Mine Finance has helped finance EMED Mining
, which is reviving the historic Rio Tinto copper mine
in Spain, and Weatherly International Plc, which has
built the Tschudi copper operation in Namibia.
Its biggest deal was a $200 million financing of diamond
explorer Stornoway Diamond Corp.
Earlier this year, Orion Merchant Services made its first
foray into the lucrative and competitive business of merchanting
metals, hiring veteran copper and zinc trader Joe Spiciarich to
market the copper from Tschudi, the fund's first base metals
project to go into production.
Orion Mine Finance also has a stake in Scale, a metals
warehousing firm shared with Macquarie Group Ltd.
Lewnowski, who started his career in the 1980s in investment
banking at Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse, was not available to
comment for this article.
Sheehan declined to comment on the move.
FROM INVESTOR TO TRADER
The aim is to replicate the investment-and-trader model
perfected by Red Kite and other big merchants like Trafigura and
Louis Dreyfus over the past decade, drawing on close ties to the
physical metals to give the funds investing in the futures
market an edge over rivals, sources said.
For Lewnowski, the fund would be a significant milestone in
a career stretching more than two decades.
He was a founding partner and head of mine finance
investment at Red Kite, which since 2004 has grown into one of
the world's biggest physical metal merchants. The mine finance
business Red Kite Mine Finance fund had $2 billion in assets
under management as of January 2015, according to its website.
Lewnowski, a keen supporter of the New York Rangers ice
hockey team, oversaw 10 projects worth $400 million in a
three-year period til September 2012. He split with Red Kite's
British co-founders, David Lilley and Mike Farmer, a year later.
While the separation was amicable, two of the sources who
know the men say the rivalry between Lewnowski and his former
partners is strong.
Before Red Kite, he was head of corporate development at
Varomet Ltd, which was formed to buy parts of Enron's metals and
mining assets.
The fund would also stand out as one of the few commodity
fund launches in recent years after plunging oil, copper and
grain prices forced the closure of some big names, including
Hermes, Brevan Howard and Hall Commodities, last year.
Still, many merchants are expanding to fill the gap left by
the retreat of European and U.S. banks, which have retrenched
from physical trading amid regulatory glare and tight margins.
Revenues from base and precious metals at the world's ten
largest investment banks fell for a third straight year hitting
$1.2 billion in 2014, according to analysis from industry
analytics firm Coalition. That was down almost a third from the
record set in 2009.
(Editing by Jonathan Leff and Marguerita Choy)