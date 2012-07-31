* Chinese offtake agreement tightens supply
* Prices could rise further as industry returns after summer
By Harpreet Bhal
LONDON, July 31 Dwindling supply of germanium
from world leading producer China has taken prices for the metal
used in fibre optics and electronics to 7-1/2 month highs, with
market tightness likely to escalate as demand picks up later
this year.
Traders said a six-year 375-tonne supply agreement between
China's biggest germanium producer Yunnan Germanium
and solar energy firm Hanergy, also a Chinese company, in June
had tightened the market and forced consumers to pay higher
prices for small amounts of metal available.
Germanium prices in Europe were quoted at $1,450-$1,600 a
kg, the highest level since mid-December, and up around 30
percent since prices hit a 2012-low in May. GERM-LON
Germanium dioxide GERM-DIOX-LON prices were also quoted
firmer at $1,150-$1,225 a kg, their highest since early June.
"The suppliers are playing with the supply quantities by
holding the material and just selling few quantities at the
price that they want," a Europe-based trader said. "And this
(solar energy) project is huge and is soaking up the material."
Traders said demand remained healthy from industrial users
for fibre optics in the United States and Asia, and tight market
conditions could worsen once industrial activity normalises from
a seasonally slow Western hemisphere summer period.
"If demand continues... price could even go to a high of
$2,000 a kilogramme," a second trader said.
Prices last hit $2,000 a kg in 1996, data from the U.S.
Geological Survey showed.
"At the moment consumers are asking for more quantities
because they see prices going up and they're afraid that maybe
in a few months it might reach higher levels so they want to
have a bit of stock now in order to be prepared," the trader
added.
In 2011, consumption of germanium dioxide for use in
manufacturing plastic bottles was thought to have increased in
Japan in the aftermath of the earthquake and tsunami, according
to the U.S. Geological Survey, with imports up by about 43
percent compared with those in the same period of 2010.
HIGHER PRICES
Dealers said other major players in the Chinese market were
also quoting higher prices to cash-in on the tight market
conditions.
"Last week a Chinese company offered me material at $1,495
and I bid him back at $1,475. Normally he would say okay to
$1,490 but he didn't and just said sorry it's all gone," a third
physical trader said.
"Then I get another offer from another Chinese company for
$1,520 which was valid only for two days. And he said if you
don't take it now, next week the price will be higher."
A steady downtrend in germanium prices earlier in the year
had prompted consumers to stock-up only on small quantities in
the hope of benefiting from falling prices, leaving many
consumers struggling when prices started to creep higher.
"No consumer has excess stock or excess inventory and
suddenly the Chinese decided to do that offtake agreement so the
market got caught off guard," the trader said.
(Editing by Veronica Brown and James Jukwey)