* Chinese offtake agreement tightens supply

* Prices could rise further as industry returns after summer

By Harpreet Bhal

LONDON, July 31 Dwindling supply of germanium from world leading producer China has taken prices for the metal used in fibre optics and electronics to 7-1/2 month highs, with market tightness likely to escalate as demand picks up later this year.

Traders said a six-year 375-tonne supply agreement between China's biggest germanium producer Yunnan Germanium and solar energy firm Hanergy, also a Chinese company, in June had tightened the market and forced consumers to pay higher prices for small amounts of metal available.

Germanium prices in Europe were quoted at $1,450-$1,600 a kg, the highest level since mid-December, and up around 30 percent since prices hit a 2012-low in May. GERM-LON

Germanium dioxide GERM-DIOX-LON prices were also quoted firmer at $1,150-$1,225 a kg, their highest since early June.

"The suppliers are playing with the supply quantities by holding the material and just selling few quantities at the price that they want," a Europe-based trader said. "And this (solar energy) project is huge and is soaking up the material."

Traders said demand remained healthy from industrial users for fibre optics in the United States and Asia, and tight market conditions could worsen once industrial activity normalises from a seasonally slow Western hemisphere summer period.

"If demand continues... price could even go to a high of $2,000 a kilogramme," a second trader said.

Prices last hit $2,000 a kg in 1996, data from the U.S. Geological Survey showed.

"At the moment consumers are asking for more quantities because they see prices going up and they're afraid that maybe in a few months it might reach higher levels so they want to have a bit of stock now in order to be prepared," the trader added.

In 2011, consumption of germanium dioxide for use in manufacturing plastic bottles was thought to have increased in Japan in the aftermath of the earthquake and tsunami, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, with imports up by about 43 percent compared with those in the same period of 2010.

HIGHER PRICES

Dealers said other major players in the Chinese market were also quoting higher prices to cash-in on the tight market conditions.

"Last week a Chinese company offered me material at $1,495 and I bid him back at $1,475. Normally he would say okay to $1,490 but he didn't and just said sorry it's all gone," a third physical trader said.

"Then I get another offer from another Chinese company for $1,520 which was valid only for two days. And he said if you don't take it now, next week the price will be higher."

A steady downtrend in germanium prices earlier in the year had prompted consumers to stock-up only on small quantities in the hope of benefiting from falling prices, leaving many consumers struggling when prices started to creep higher.

"No consumer has excess stock or excess inventory and suddenly the Chinese decided to do that offtake agreement so the market got caught off guard," the trader said. (Editing by Veronica Brown and James Jukwey)