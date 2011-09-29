LONDON, Sept 29 (The opinions expressed in this
By Neil Buxton, Thomson Reuters GFMS
At the beginning of 2010, Thomson Reuters GFMS was somewhat
bearish about the prospects for the nickel market.
This view was based largely on the belief that the supply
from the long-awaited High Pressure Acid Leach (HPAL) projects,
together with the commissioning of ferro-nickel projects,
particularly in Brazil, would outpace what was likely to be a
positive demand environment.
As we approach this year's London Metal Exchange (LME) Week,
the outcome is somewhat different than was initially envisaged.
We have seen production growth come in below expectations as
once again the HPAL projects have failed to deliver. However,
the expansion to ferro-nickel output has been less problematic
with both Onca Puma and Barro Alto being commissioned.
There are two other main other sources of production growth.
The resolution of the extended strike at Vale's
Canadian operation has seen output recover sharply in that
country. However, this needs to be viewed as a "one-off" event.
More important for future production levels is the Chinese
nickel pig iron (NPI) sector.
Latest figures on imports of nickel laterite ore from the
China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association suggests that
production growth from this source remains exceptionally strong.
The country imported a record 4.63 million tonnes in July -
the third consecutive month of fresh highs and 85 percent up on
the same month last year - as shipments of low-grade ores from
the Philippines surged once again. At 21.209 million tonnes,
the cumulative total was up by 72 percent year-on-year.
The lack of growth outside of China in recent years
highlights the difficulties many producers are having in holding
production at existing operations, due in part to falling ore
grades.
It should be noted that around 60 percent of nickel output
comes predominantly from sulphide ore bodies, most of which have
little scope to expand.
Also, there have been few greenfield projects other than at
Talvivaara Mining's Sotkamo mine (which uses bio-heap
leaching technology for extraction) and at Mirabela Nickel's
Santa Rita mine.
The demand side of the market has deteriorated after what
was a strong start to this year.
The problem facing the nickel industry is two-fold.
Demand growth is easing from the stainless steel sector as
producers respond to a more difficult economic climate.
Thomson Reuters GFMS notes a decline in physical premiums in
September as mills cut back on purchasing. For example, the
physical premium for melting grade in North America is now in
the range of 20-40 cents per lb, down from 30-50 cents per lb in
August.
The collapse in nickel prices is quickly filtering through
to lower alloy surcharges, which encourages consumers to stay on
the sidelines.
Even in some Asian markets, where there is not a surcharge
system in place, the direction of stainless steel prices is
clear.
As LME Week approaches we note an easing of orders that
could lead to lower stainless output.
Given the dramatic collapse in nickel prices, which has seen
the cash quote fall from close to $30,000 a tonne
earlier in the year to $17,921.50 a tonne on September 23, the
obvious question is how much of the bad news is already "priced
in" to the current price.
The other issue is whether prices have fallen far enough to
encourage production cutbacks.
Our view is that the correction in prices was somewhat
overdone and we are not surprised that they have recovered some
of their value in late September. However, we do not expect an
immediate supply response to the recent price collapse.
Inventories in LME-registered warehouses have fallen by
around 40,000 tonnes in the first nine months of this year to
under 100,000 tonnes.
Our analysis of the market suggests this downtrend will be
reversed during 2012. The projected increase in stocks may put
a cap on price rallies and prices could stay below $20,000 a
tonne for much of next year.
