* Glencore storage centre Vlissingen loses out to rival
Antwerp
* Antwerp has 87 pct of copper stocks in Europe's LME
warehouses
* Rule to protect easy access to copper in Europe has not
worked
By Susan Thomas and Maytaal Angel
LONDON, May 10 Glencore Xstrata's
metals warehouse firm is unhappy the London Metal Exchange (LME)
has excluded it from valuable copper storage business in Europe,
leaving the field open to rival trader Trafigura, and wants the
ban lifted.
Firms running warehouses registered by the LME, the world's
biggest industrial metals marketplace, have been making money by
building up big stocks and allowing queues to grow for consumers
to withdraw material, meanwhile charging rent for storage.
A year ago the LME, responding to complaints from industrial
users waiting to pick up metal bought via the exchange, banned
warehouses in the Dutch port of Vlissingen, where Glencore's
Pacorini Metals dominates, from sucking in more copper.
Pacorini argues this handed a golden advantage to Antwerp,
where Trafigura's North European Marine Services
(NEMS) warehousing unit has sheds and has been accumulating
copper ever since, three metals industry sources with knowledge
of the matter said.
Queues like those that had appeared in Vlissingen, where
Pacorini Metals owns 43 of 45 warehouses monitored by the
exchange, quickly began to develop in Antwerp and the LME has
not responded with a similar ban at the Belgian port.
"Because there is another large warehouse company in Antwerp
that has a significant queue, effectively the rule for
Vlissingen is disadvantaging Glencore against Trafigura," one
industry source said.
"And the rule has not kept copper free in Europe because
Antwerp is locking it up anyway," said the source.
Glencore declined to comment on the warehouse issue.
Pacorini has a policy of not commenting to news media.
Many clients of the LME, recently acquired by Hong Kong
Exchanges and Clearing, want to rely on the futures
exchange and its global warehouse network as a means to secure
assured quality metal to make items like wire and tubes. They
see the warehouse queues and rentals, so profitable for shed
owners, as damaging the LME as their market of last resort.
Pacorini's case will be considered next month at a meeting
of the LME's copper committee, which includes industrial copper
users, who will put any recommendation to the LME's executive
body, which will then decide whether to relist the Dutch port,
the sources, who declined to be named, said.
COPPER EXODUS
When the LME said in April 2012 it would delist Vlissingen
from taking delivery of copper from July that year, it believed
there was enough warehouse capacity in the Antwerp/Rotterdam
area to keep copper available in Europe.
The volume of metal stored in Antwerp warehouses monitored
by the LME has risen by about 170 percent since January to more
than 120,000 tonnes, accounting for some 87 percent of all
copper inventory in LME-approved warehouses in Europe.
Industry sources said the bulk of this copper is in
facilities controlled by NEMS, the single biggest warehouse
owner in the port with 27 of the 67 sheds there.
The sources say the LME cannot impose a Vlissingen-style ban
in Antwerp because it would also hit non-Trafigura warehouses
there, which are not freezing up a lot of copper.
In Rotterdam, which is largely dominated by independent
warehousing firms, copper inventories have more than halved
since January to some 7,000 tonnes.
The exodus is partly explained by the incentives warehousing
companies tied to major trade houses and banks are able to pay
to attract metal, while independents cannot afford the cost.
"They (NEMS) have taken everything they can get from other
warehouses, and now they're in the process of building a queue,"
said an executive at a warehousing firm.
Warehousers blame delivery delays on the sheer logistical
problem of shifting tonnes of material and say copper is slow to
emerge from sheds because it has to take its place behind
existing queues for other metals like aluminium or zinc.
The LME tried from April 1 to respond to this with new rules
on the rates at which metal must be delivered out of warehouses.
Warehouses that have major queues for one metal - sometimes
more than a year - must deliver out 3,000 tonnes a day of that
metal, and the new rules mean they must add an additional 500
tonnes of other metals caught up in the delays.
A second metals industry source said this would in theory
ensure queues for copper could not so easily form behind the big
aluminium backlogs in Vlissingen.
Also, with Rotterdam almost out of copper, Antwerp has
become the sole location to access the metal in northern Europe
and this further strengthens the case for a relaxation in the
curbs that the copper committee strongly supported last year.
"The copper committee has very strong views...but it can't
really sustain what is a partial rule in this case. It's no
longer doing any good," the first source said.