LONDON, July 5 Spot gold and London Metal Exchange copper hit session highs on Thursday after China's central bank said it had cut benchmark interest rates. The move came after the Bank of England injected further monetary stimulus. A European Central Bank rate cut is also widely expected at 1145 GMT.

Spot gold rose to an intraday high at $1,622.70 per ounce, while copper hit $7,790 per tonne.

