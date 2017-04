April 28 The global lead market is forecast to have a surplus of 76,000 tonnes this year, the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) said on Thursday.

The global zinc market is forecast to have a deficit of 352,000 tonnes in 2016, it said.

The ILZSG expects a 2 percent rise in global demand for refined lead to 10.83 million tonnes in 2016 and a 3.5 percent rise in usage for zinc to 14.33 million tonnes. (Reporting by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)