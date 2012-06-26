AMSTERDAM, June 26 Rio Tinto
the world's second-largest miner of iron ore after Brazil's Vale
expects moderation in iron ore prices going forward
as additional supply comes on stream, a senior company executive
said on Tuesday.
"The demand outlook is strong but supply is responding as
well," Alan Davies, president of international operations for
Rio Tinto told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of a
Metal Bulletin iron ore conference.
"Iron ore prices are high from historic standards now but as
supply comes on we would expect a moderation in the price on the
medium term."
(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by James Jukwey)