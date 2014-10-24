LONDON Oct 24 Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX)
plans to add two more iron ore derivatives early next
year to its suite of products, targeting the lower-grade market,
it said on Friday.
The new swaps and futures will be based on iron ore with 58
percent iron content, adding to the current products based on 62
percent content.
SGX, which already clears more than 90 percent of globally
traded iron ore swaps, said in a statement the launch of the new
products was subject to regulatory approval.
The derivatives are due to be separately cash settled
against Metal Bulletin and TSI 58 percent iron ore indices.
"With the spot market for lower-grade products growing ever
larger, the introduction of a high-LOI 58 percent futures
contract is very timely," Henrietta Lee, managing director of
Caravel Metallurgical Ltd, was quoted as saying in the SGX
statement.
LOI - loss on ignition - refers to the amount of moisture
and trapped volatile oxides or carbonates in the ore.
(Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by Susan Thomas)