TOKYO Dec 1 Dowa Electronics Materials Co, Japan's biggest supplier of indium, said on Thursday it had reduced its price for the minor metal by 1,000 yen per kg, or about 17 percent, from its December 1 shipments, following a 10 percent cut on Nov. 1.

Indium is used in making flat screen display panels for televisions and computers, as well as in semiconductors.

The company, a subsidiary of Dowa Holdings Co Ltd, slashed its price for indium ingots with 99.99 percent purity by 1,000 yen to 59,000 yen for customers who buy in large volumes, it said in a statement.

It also cut the price for customers who buy in small lots by 1,000 yen to 64,000 yen.

The company regularly revises its prices after reviewing the market and currency rates. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)