LONDON Jan 24 The London Metal Exchange
will hold a meeting in two weeks to discuss a recent board
decision to raise trading fees that sparked a backlash from some
members at the time it was announced.
According to a copy of an invitation seen by Reuters, the
LME invited members to attend a briefing on February 7, saying
it wanted to explain to them the rationale behind the fee hike.
"We have received representations from a number of member
companies and we think it would be useful to hold a briefing
session," LME chief executive Martin Abbott and LME chairman
Brian Bender said in the invitation.
The LME, which has traditionally kept fees low for its
member-owners, said in December it would introduce an exchange
user fee.
The new fees will be 25 pence per lot per side for
segregated and non-segregated crosses. The current exchange levy
of 5 pence per side for segregated and 0.005 pounds per side for
non-segregated trades will be scrapped, the LME said.
The new fee is one of several fees levied per client
transaction. For a segregated three-month trade, for example,
the new levy would mean an increase to 85 pence per trade from
51 pence now.
The move sparked anger amongst some high-level members of
the 130-year-old exchange, who said they were not consulted and
who rallied their peers to try and persuade the LME board to
head off the move.
"There are quite a few people angry with the executives so I
guess the question is does the LME have a good story to tell
when it comes to that meeting or does it fail to persuade the
people that there is a convincing case? I'm not sure what the
answer is," said a category two LME member.
The LME is currently considering takeover proposals from
several bidders, and some members are concerned a new owner
could hike fees at a time when their margins are being squeezed.
