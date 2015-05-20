S.Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding to get new, conditional, $2.6 bln bailout -regulator
* Bailout conditional on creditors agreeing to debt-equity swap, grace period
HONG KONG May 20 The London Metal Exchange said it has developed a new warehouse receipt system with a partner, which it intends to roll out globally.
"This system will make the whole process of warehouse storage, the audit and trailing of warehouse receipts much easier to understand and much more useful," LME chief executive Garry Jones told a conference.
He said the program could eventually be expanded to non-LME stocks of metals and also to other markets. The LME is fully owned by Hong Kong Exchange & Clearing Ltd.
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Tom Hogue)
TAIPEI, March 23 Taiwan stocks were mostly flat in cautious trade on Thursday ahead of the central bank's policy meeting later in the day, at which it is widely expected to hold rates steady.