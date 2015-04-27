(Adds background, comment)
By Pratima Desai
LONDON, April 27 New measures to increase the
amount of metal withdrawn from warehouses, relative to material
brought in, will help to reduce queues faster at London Metal
Exchange (LME) registered warehouses, the exchange said on
Monday.
The LME, the world's oldest and biggest market for
industrial metals which is now owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and
Clearing Ltd, oversees warehouses where companies that
buy metals on its futures market can take delivery of
quality-assured supplies if needed.
Big banks and traders that own or owned warehouses and
charge rent have profited from letting long queues build up.
Some also keep huge stocks of aluminium tied up, unavailable to
manufacturers, in long-term financing deals.
Effective Aug. 1, the so-called decay factor under the
Linked Load-In/Load-Out Rule (LILO) will rise to 1.0 from 0.5
previously. That means companies will now have to withdraw as
much metal as they bring in to a warehouse, compared with the
previous requirement to take out half of what was deposited.
The LME's LILO rule is aimed at tackling what the exchange
has called embedded queues at locations such as Detroit and
Vlissingen and places on warehouse operators additional load-out
obligations over and above minimum stipulated requirements.
"This adjustment in the decay factor will, broadly, increase
the rate at which queues will fall at affected warehouses,
provided such warehouses continue to load in metal," the LME
said.
The LME's March report shows queues to load out primary
aluminium at Vlissingen at 510 calendar days and at Detroit the
queues were 436 days compared with the 50 day delay deemed to be
acceptable.
The changes come after a consultation with LME-listed
warehouses and other interested parties.
Those in favour said the changes were necessary to cut
current queues and to create a disincentive to accumulation of
future queues.
"One respondent proposed increasing the decay factor to
1.25x for aluminium for the next two years," the LME said.
"Certain respondents argued that LILO as amended, by itself,
would be insufficient to reduce queues in a timely manner, given
increases in capacity at certain DP Warehouses and the delays in
implementation to LILO."
Affected DP warehouses are those with queues longer than 50
days.
(Editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)