LONDON Oct 16 Chilean copper producer
Antofagasta Plc has cut back on exploration activities,
its chief executive said, part of plans to save about $160
million this year.
Like its peers, London-listed Antofagasta is battling a
slide in commodity prices as a result of slowing growth in
China, the world's top consumer of industrial metals. London
copper prices are recovering from six year lows hit in late
August.
Antofagasta Chief Executive Diego Hernandez told Reuters
late on Thursday that the company was on track with its cost
savings plan for the year.
"We are doing less things than we were doing before. We have
reduced our exploration, we continue to do exploration but at a
lower pace," Hernandez said.
"Studies we can postpone we have postponed and we have
reorganised some areas in our mines and head office to improve
productivity and costs."
Antofagasta Minerals, the group's operational division, said
earlier this month it was reducing its workforce by around 7
percent to cut costs.
As the industry battles sinking prices, major miners
including Glencore and U.S.-listed Freeport have
cut production as prices fall towards levels where some
operations are no longer economically viable.
But Hernandez said Antofagasta was not planning to suspend
its production as the company's operations have positive
operating margins.
Family-controlled Antofagasta operates the Los Pelambres
mine, which produced just over 400,000 tonnes of copper last
year out of Chile's total 5.8 million tonnes. It also has
smaller operations and is ramping up its new Antucoya project.
Antofagasta's Los Pelambres had been affected by water
shortages, but the situation was now improving,
Hernandez said.
"In Pelambres area we went through probably four years of
drought and this year we have had a normal year in terms of rain
and we should recover our water stocks," he said.
