LONDON Oct 13 Aurubis, Europe's biggest copper smelter, does not expect to be significantly affected by easing metals demand in China as it sells its products mainly to customers in Europe and North America, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

An economic slowdown in China, a key commodities consumer and the world's second biggest economy, has hit profits of mining firms and forced some companies to suspend production.

"Our production for cathode is in Europe and nearly all of our products are being sold in Europe or North America so we are not so impacted by the change in demand in China," CEO Bernd Drouven told Reuters.

"We have had more wire rod sales this year than last year and going forward I don't see any reason for a slowdown."

Drouven said he expected high benchmark treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) in 2016, even if some miners trim copper output due to weak prices.

"We believe that there is quite a lot of concentrate available and for that reason the treatment and refining charges should stay high and probably even increase a bit," he said.

TC/RCs are paid to smelters by sellers to covert concentrate imports into refined metal and are deducted from the smelters' purchase prices. As the supply of concentrate rises, the demand for smelting capacity and the charges also increase, which while boosting profits for smelters will cut earnings to miners.

The 2015 benchmark TC/RCs was a 10-year high at $107 per tonne and 10.7 cents per pound.

Other smelter executives and traders have said China's copper smelters are expected to maintain benchmark treatment and refining charges in 2016 on firm local demand.

Aurubis earlier this month cut the premium it will charge customers in 2016 for copper cathode to $92 a tonne above London copper prices from $110 this year.

The premium is paid above the London Metal Exchange average cash copper price fix. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo, editing by David Evans)