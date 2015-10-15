LONDON Oct 15 China Construction Bank (CCB) is in talks to buy Metdist Trading Limited, allowing the country's second-largest lender by assets access to the London Metal Exchange's open-outcry trading ring, two metal industry sources said.

An official announcement of the deal's completion is expected within weeks, two sources close to the matter said.

No further details on the deal were available.

Both state-owned CCB and Metdist declined to comment. (Reporting by Clara Denina, additional reporting by Pratima Desai in London and Zhang Shu in Beijing. Editing by Veronica Brown and Susan Thomas)