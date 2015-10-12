* Chinese filling gap left from departures in commodities

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, Oct 12 Chinese banks and brokers will keep seizing opportunities to expand trading onto the London Metal Exchange (LME), filling gaps left by Westerners withdrawing from commodities and unfazed by a downturn in the world's biggest metals consumer.

More financial institutions are expected to join the four Chinese-owned groups already trading on the LME, the world's biggest marketplace for industrial metals.

"We've come into a market which has been rationalising in recent years and has seen a number of names withdrawn from the space. That's opening up opportunities for new people to come in and develop businesses," said Chief Executive Andy Gooch of GF Financial Markets, which joined the LME in January 2014.

GF Financial Markets is part of GF Securities, one of China's largest brokerages.

Gooch declined to speculate about potential new members, but industry sources have named China Construction Bank (CCB), Nanhua Futures and CITIC Securities as potential LME candidates.

The growth in Chinese LME trading has paralleled a rising dominance of China in commodities, expanding its global share in many metals to half or more.

"I would think this is the first wave of participation and it's going to be followed by further waves, I don't think it's going to stop here," said Robin Bhar, head of metals research at Societe Generale in London.

"It's all part of a growing trend given the dominance of Asia now and with the centre of gravity moving more towards that area."

The 138-year-old LME itself has tilted to the east, being acquired for $2.2 billion by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd in 2012.

"HKEx and the LME believe that China continues to be under-represented on the LME - we estimate that 40 per cent of global base metals demand originates in China, but China only accounts for 20-25 per cent of current LME volumes," the exchange said in a emailed statement.

UNFAZED BY DOWNTURN

Metals, however, have been hit this year by slower economic growth in China, pushing prices to multi-year lows amid a dip in volumes on the LME.

China's downturn has failed to curb the expansion of Bank of China International (BOCI), said Arthur Fan, London-based chief executive of the bank's global commodities arm, which is also a LME member.

BOCI is the investment banking arm of state-backed Bank of China , the country's No.4 lender by market value.

"Our LME business is growing at a steady, solid pace despite a slowdown in China this year," he said. "There are still plenty opportunities arising from customer demand to hedge, invest and arbitrage."

GF Financial Markets propelled itself into the top echelon at the exchange, becoming the first and only Chinese member allowed to trade in the open outcry ring, one of only nine such members out of over 100.

Category 1 ring-dealing members have steadily declined over the years as Western banks seek to cut costs, with U.S. bank JP Morgan the latest to quit open outcry trading last month.

Other Chinese-owned LME members are China Merchants Securities and ICBC-Standard Bank, which like BOCI, are "associate broker" Category 2 members.

"Floor members are dwindling, but there's been market chatter that there could be some Chinese companies sniffing around to become Cat 1 as well as the more normal Cat 2 membership," Bhar said.

When asked if BOCI was interested in becoming a ring-dealing member, Fan said the bank's current Category 2 membership was sufficient to meet its clients' requirements.

Nanhua Futures has already expanded into U.S. commodity trading on the CME and industry sources said it would be natural to expand to the LME while CITIC Securities offers trading from its Hong Kong base in international metals futures through intermediaries.

"The offshore entity of CITIC Futures Company Ltd does not rule out the possibility of joining other exchanges in the future as long as such memberships help serve the demand of our clients," CITIC said in reply to a query.

CCB , China's second-biggest lender, forged a deal with the LME in September last year to develop new products and cooperate on marketing, although there have been no announcements since then about any results from the alliance.

Neither CCB nor Nanhua Futures replied to queries about possible membership of the LME. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by Susan Thomas)