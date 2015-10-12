(Repeats story first published on Friday with no changes to
* China appetite for base metals hit by slowing economy
* Seen edging up in 2016, but gains likely to be tepid
* State-backed research firm sees copper demand up 4-4.5 pct
* Aluminium could offer bright spot for demand -analyst
By Polly Yam
HONG KONG, Oct 9 Most base metals will face
tepid demand in China in 2016 as the economy slows in the
world's largest consumer of the commodities used in everything
from jet engines to cooking utensils, although there is some
hope appetite will strengthen later in the year.
Twelve metals producers, users and analysts contacted by
Reuters see Chinese appetite for most base metals rising just
slightly in 2016, but four said it could strengthen in the
latter part of the year and one said demand for aluminium would
be stoked by the country's expanding transport networks.
"Domestic demand won't be very good next year, as Beijing's
steps so far have not been enough to fire the economy in the
short term," said an executive at a firm that makes aluminium
and copper products, declining to be identified due to company
policy.
Slowing growth in the world's No.2 economy has hit commodity
markets hard this year despite a steady stream of government
stimulus measures to boost consumption.
Chinese copper demand will rise about 2 percent this year
and in 2016, said a manager at a large producer of copper tubes
and rods. He added that high stocks of air-conditioners could
mean fewer orders for tubes next year.
A senior executive at a large copper smelter said
demand-growth would be 3-4 percent in 2016, though government
projects to improve old towns would offer some support.
Those 2016 forecasts compare with preliminary growth
estimates of 4-4.5 percent by Yang Changhua, senior analyst at
state-backed research firm Antaike, which sees 2015 demand
rising 5.3 percent from 2014 to 9.18 million tonnes of refined
copper CU-1-CCNMM.
NICKEL WOES
Appetite for nickel has faltered on plunging markets for
stainless steel, which it is often used to produce.
"Demand for stainless steel has been bad and stocks are
high. That will limit production next year, and the demand for
nickel," said a manager at a medium-sized nickel producer.
"There is no big new driver for nickel demand. Car batteries
are using more but the amount is small," said senior Antaike
analyst Xu Aidong.
Xu's preliminary forecast is for nickel demand to rise 1
percent to 980,000 tonnes next year, compared to about 2 percent
seen in 2015.
Slowing car markets are likely to continue to weigh on
markets for lead, often used in vehicle batteries.
"The situation may only start changing in the second half of
next year (when the economy may improve)," said a senior
executive at smelter Anyang Yubei Gold & Lead in Henan province.
Antaike senior analyst Feng Juncong said growth in lead
consumption would likely be unchanged in 2016 versus a 4-percent
rise this year.
She also said zinc demand would climb 2-3 percent in 2016,
from 3 percent this year.
Analyst Yang Xiaofei at Antaike said consumption of tin
could actually decline. Growth in appetite for the solder
material is expected to rise 2 percent in 2015.
But aluminium could offer a ray of hope, with Xu Hongping,
analyst at China Merchants Futures saying consumption may climb
as much as 8 percent to 32.4 million tonnes in 2016, compared to
7.5-percent growth expected this year.
She said that would largely be driven by appetite from the
transport sector, with Beijing building more high-speed railways
and industry bodies pushing for usage of the light metal in
trains and cars.
She also noted that aluminium demand would get a continued
lift as consumers switched to cheaper aluminium-based cables and
wires from copper-based ones. Xu said that may add 100,000
tonnes of aluminium demand in 2016, while cutting 200,000 tonnes
from copper.
The executive at a copper and aluminium firm said growth in
aluminium demand could reach 10-15 percent next year compared to
10 percent seen for 2015 if the economy expanded more quickly in
the second half.
