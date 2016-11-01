* Likens high speed trading to illegal front-running
* Says LME may unwittingly give some unfair advantage
* Urges LME to further cut fees to revive volumes
By Eric Onstad
LONDON, Nov 1 The London Metal Exchange should
further cut fees and review rules that may give high-speed
traders an unfair advantage, the founding partner of Red Kite
Group, Michael Farmer, said on Tuesday.
Farmer, who has earned the nickname Mr. Copper for his long
experience in industrial metals trading, warned that rising fees
and high-frequency trading will further cut liquidity on the
LME, which has suffered sliding volumes this year.
High-frequency trading (HFT) uses super-fast computers and
connections to place large numbers of orders at lightning
speeds.
"High-frequency trading appears to have no other purpose
than to make money from the trading of other participants by
jumping ahead of them," Farmer said during metal industry
gathering LME Week in London.
"This does appear to me to be an unfair advantage and could
be described as front running," he said in a keynote speech at
the LME Week dinner.
In front-running, which is illegal, a broker or trader
places their own orders in front of those from incoming clients
that are expected to impact the price.
The Red Kite Group, which has hedge funds, physical trading
and mining finance, has $2.3 billion of assets, surviving in a
sector that has seen many other participants close down during a
tough period of falling prices.
Farmer said the LME's rules and regulations might
"unwittingly give some users unfair advantage over others,
particularly in the brave new world of electronic platform
trading".
He added: "This will without doubt reduce liquidity,
volumes on the LME."
The LME has sought to boost electronic trading to lure more
speculators and boost volumes, but this has sparked a battle
with some members who worry about perceived threats to the
traditional LME structure based on physical business, including
from miners and fabricators.
The LME, however, has shelved plans to make it cheaper and
easier for speculative funds to trade to avoid fuelling further
conflict with traditional members, sources told Reuters this
week.
CUT FEES AGAIN?
Farmer, also a member of the British House of Lords, urged
the LME to take another look at its fees, which caused a
backlash from many customers when they were hiked.
LME volumes have been tumbling since the exchange imposed a
hefty 31 percent increase in average trading fees in January
2015.
The exchange, the world's oldest and largest market for
industrial metals, relented, cutting fees by 44 percent for
short-term trades, but said in August it planned no further fee
cuts.
Farmer warned the LME, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and
Clearing Ltd., competitors were waiting in the wings
to grab its business.
"If costs of trading on the exchange are prohibitive, it
will drive customers away and the golden goose will die of
malnutrition," he said.
"Many users will still find the cost of trading to be high
and I would strongly recommend the LME to consider further
reductions to attract liquidity back."
(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)