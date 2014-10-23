LONDON Oct 23 Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
Ltd (HKEx) plans to expand the range of its three
"mini" contracts to include more base metals as well as coal, an
executive said on Thursday.
HKEx on Tuesday gave a launch date of Dec. 1 for contracts
in copper, aluminium and zinc with smaller lot sizes than those
on the London Metal Exchange (LME), which HKEx bought in 2012.
"Eventually we want to have all of the LME metals (as mini
contracts)," Bonnie Liu, senior vice president of Asia
Commodities, told Reuters on the sidelines of a seminar
sponsored by news agency Bloomberg.
"We will definitely have coal next year," she added.
Coal was originally due to be among the first contracts
listed, but it was delayed so HKEx could focus on one sector for
the launch, Liu said.
There is huge scope for growth of the contracts, which have
a lot size of 5 tonnes instead of 25 tonnes for LME benchmark
futures, among smaller Chinese investors, she said. "There is
big potential for increasing Chinese pricing power."
The new contracts are cash settled in offshore renminbi, not
physically settled like LME contracts.
They will target Chinese retail investors, mostly wealthy
individuals, who account for about 70 percent of current trading
on Chinese exchanges, she said in a speech.
"We want to inject new liquidity in the metals markets," Liu
said.
HKEx's extensive network, including 34 members in mainland
China, should make this launch more successful than a failed
attempt by the Singapore exchange to offer LME mini contracts,
she said.
The contracts will be settled using the official LME prices
on the third Monday of the month.
