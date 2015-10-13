UPDATE 4-South African ministers sacked by Zuma resign as ANC lawmakers
* Parties, civil society plan Friday marches (Zuma welcomes protests outside his offices)
LONDON Oct 13 CME Group will launch of a new physically delivered lead futures contract for delivery in the United States and Europe beginning November 23, the company announced on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by Jason Neely)
* Parties, civil society plan Friday marches (Zuma welcomes protests outside his offices)
* Says will pay $26.4 million to settle remaining claims still in dispute in a securities class action lawsuit begun in the United States in 2002, putting the case to rest.
* Forecasts FY18 adj. profit of $7.70-$8.00/shr vs. est. $7.51/shr