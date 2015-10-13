BRIEF-Airbus wins 26 gross aircraft orders in January-March
* Says delivers 3 A380 aircraft in Jan-March Source: http://bit.ly/1t5NPTj Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
LONDON Oct 13 The London Metal Exchange is shelving efforts to register warehouses in mainland China to make way for a broader program to develop its physical operations, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx) CEO Charles Li told Reuters on Tuesday.
"(Warehousing), that's a very narrow issue and that issue, we are deliberately parking it," Li said. (Reporting by Pratima Desai and Veronica Brown; editing by Jason Neely)
JOHANNESBURG, April 6 Some of the banks South African regulators have alleged rigged the rand currency say the case against them lacks specific detail about anti-competitive conduct and its impact, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
MOSCOW, April 6 Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) is investigating the Moscow office of Alrosa , the world's biggest diamond miner, in relation to non-core asset sales between 2011 and 2013, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.