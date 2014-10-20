LONDON Oct 20 The London Metal Exchange (LME)
plans to offer more liquidity on on its electronic platform to
attract more investment from speculators and funds, a top
official said on Monday.
The world's biggest and oldest industrial metals market will
soon release proposals about adding liquidity on the so-called
"Third Wednesday" contract expiration dates, Matthew
Chamberlain, head of business development, told a seminar at the
start of LME Week.
"We will shortly be going out to the market with a
comprehensive discussion paper around market liquidity and in
particular delivering enhanced electronic liquidity on LME
Select," he said.
Mining companies and industrial users love the structure on
the 137-year-old exchange that allows them to hedge physical
metal on any day during a three month period, but fund mangers
prefer a single date that has more liquidity.
"In order to facilitate better access to the market we are
investing in risk management solutions for our electronic
platform whereby we can work together with our members to offer
more direct client access with traders and market makers into
the LME's orderbook," Chamberlain said.
(Reporting by Eric Onstad)