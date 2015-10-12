LONDON Oct 12 Chief Executive Garry Jones of the London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Monday that mini contracts are due to be launched in nickel, tin and lead.

The LME's owner, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, already has mini contracts in copper, aluminium and zinc.

Jones was introducing a seminar to start the industry gathering LME Week and did not give any further details of the launch. (Reporting by Eric Onstad, editing by Louise Heavens)