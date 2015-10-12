PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 4
April 4 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Oct 12 Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEx) said on Monday it plans to introduce its second group of London metal mini futures contracts for nickel, tin and lead, pending regulatory approval.
A timetable will be announced in due course, the exchange said in a statement.
"The addition of the three renminbi-denominated mini metals contracts will expand the range of commodities products HKEx offers, broaden its base of potential market participants and provide more arbitrage opportunities," HKEx said.
London aluminium, copper and zinc mini futures were introduced in Dec 2014.
(Reporting by Pratima Desai, editing by Louise Heavens)
April 4 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CARACAS, April 3 Venezuela's central bank is negotiating about $500 million in financing with a New York-based investment fund by using PDVSA bonds as collateral to help meet almost $3 billion in debt payments coming due in April, a lawmaker said on Monday.