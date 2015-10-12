LONDON Oct 12 Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEx) said on Monday it plans to introduce its second group of London metal mini futures contracts for nickel, tin and lead, pending regulatory approval.

A timetable will be announced in due course, the exchange said in a statement.

"The addition of the three renminbi-denominated mini metals contracts will expand the range of commodities products HKEx offers, broaden its base of potential market participants and provide more arbitrage opportunities," HKEx said.

London aluminium, copper and zinc mini futures were introduced in Dec 2014.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai, editing by Louise Heavens)