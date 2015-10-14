(Repeats story published late Wednesday; no changes to text)
LONDON Oct 14 Mining group Rio Tinto
said on Wednesday it has no plans to hedge its exposure
to commodity markets even as energy and raw material prices
tumble, intensifying an industry crisis.
Many miners are loathe to hedge or fix a forward sales
prices because it can mean they lose out on profits if prices
recover. However, as prices of many commodities have collapsed,
the question of hedging has become more pertinent.
"Our structural position (on hedging) is very clear," Jean
Sebastien Jacques, chief executive of copper and coal for Rio
Tinto, said at a Bloomberg event that was part of the LME Week
industry gathering.
According to Rio Tinto's 2014 annual report, the company's
policy is to sell its products "at prices that reflect the value
of our products in the market and not to enter into price
hedging arrangements".
(Reporting by Maytaal Angel and Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo, editing
by David Evans)