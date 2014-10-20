(Repeats with no changes to text)
* LME steel scrap, rebar will at first be Europe-based
* Top steelmakers uninterested, dislike derivatives
* Steel market saturated with illiquid contracts
By Maytaal Angel
LONDON, Oct 20 The London Metal Exchange (LME)
has attracted little support so far for its planned steel
derivatives, struggling to overcome limited appetite for steel
contracts outside China, including for its own troubled billet
future.
The LME said in June it would launch new steel rebar and
scrap contracts next year, adding that it was committed to its
existing billet future, even as it admitted the contract was not
functioning properly.
The exchange, the world's biggest marketplace for trading
base metals, has been under pressure to boost earnings ever
since it was bought by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKeX)
in 2012 for $2.2 billion.
It told Reuters ahead of the metal industry's annual LME
Week industry gathering in London that the cash-settled steel
futures will be Europe-based, though it hopes eventually to
launch similar contracts in other regions.
But the exchange faces an uphill task, with its reputation
burnt by the troubled billet contract, banks withdrawing from
the commodities business and steelmakers outside China still
reluctant, on the whole, to use derivatives.
"We are not planning to hedge," said a spokesman for
Salzgitter, Germany's second largest steelmaker. A spokesman for
Austrian speciality steel group Voestalpine said
financial hedging does not comply with the group's strategy.
Major European steelmakers ArcelorMittal, Tata
Steel and Thyssenkrupp declined to comment,
although the sector is well known to be critical of undue price
influence from speculators in markets that embrace derivatives.
"It's not a proper book without the steelmakers," said
Antonio Novi, a director at Levmet, a Monaco-based metals trader
that also employs derivatives experts to provide hedging
services to industrial companies.
"Of course you need funds, but for them to come in you need
liquidity first, and that has to come from the physical market
including steelmakers, otherwise you can just go to the casino
and gamble."
SATURATED MARKET
The LME's billet future has not traded since
mid-July. Outside this contract, there are dozens of steel and
steel scrap derivatives in both Europe and the United States
that are currently thinly traded or untraded.
Examples here include the Chicago Mercantile Exchange's
(CME) suite of U.S. and Europe-based steel and steel scrap
futures and swaps, and LCH.Clearnet's Europe-based steel and
steel scrap swaps.
Given that backdrop, the LME's billet futures were always
liable to struggle. The futures were physically settled also,
and were crippled by long queues to withdraw steel from
LME-registered warehouses.
The new contracts, by contrast, will be settled in cash, and
the LME believes this will boost their popularity.
"Having cash settled will make it easier. There are
companies in the steel chain that I know will use these
products," said Jeff Kabel, chairman of the International Steel
Trade Association (ISTA).
He conceded, however, that for the contracts to take off,
every part of the industry needs too be on board, including
steelmakers, who are these days only dipping their toes into
what is by now a fully liquid iron ore derivatives market.
Last month alone, Singapore Exchange (SGX) cleared a record
61.78 million tonnes of iron ore derivatives, up 157 percent
from a year ago.
The exchange, however, has been able to over-ride the lack
of participation from global steelmakers by attracting Chinese
steelmakers, traders and associated investors who do not share
their foreign peers' aversion to derivatives.
Volumes of iron ore traded on the China-based Dalian
Exchange since its launch last year have eclipsed SGX
volumes by many multiples. The country also boasts the world's
most liquid steel rebar contract, traded on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).
With HKEx at its helm, the LME is arguably well positioned
to attract players in China to its products. But here again, the
exchange's strategy of first launching Europe-based steel
products is being called into question.
"If you launch a Europe-based contract you take away the
Asian liquidity spectrum and that's the only way ferrous
contracts can succeed. We wouldn't use an illiquid LME scrap
contract, we've got access to onshore products in China," said a
Europe-based steel trader.
