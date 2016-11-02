* Previous guidance $15 billion by mid-2017
* Focus on margins rather than volume
LONDON Nov 2 Vale Chief Executive
Officer Murilo Ferreira said on Wednesday the firm was seeking
to cut its debt to between $15 billion and $17 billion by the
end of 2017, a slight revision of previous guidance.
Along with the rest of the mining industry, Vale was hard
hit by a collapse in commodity prices last year, but for Vale
the impact was made worse by the collapse of a dam in Brazil,
part of the Samarco venture it jointly operates with BHP
Billiton .
In its Q3 results statement in October, Vale reported a
profit and its net debt had fallen by $1.5 billion from the
second quarter to $25.97 billion and Vale's guidance pointed to
a net debt cut to $15 billion by mid-2017, primarily through
asset sales.
Speaking at a Bloomberg conference on Wednesday, the CEO
also said he was shifting the focus to increasing profit margins
rather than higher production.
This reflects a trend in an industry that can no longer rely
on simply producing more from increasingly depleted and low
quality assets to boost shareholder value.
(Reporting by Eric Onstad and Barbara Lewis, editing by David
Evans)